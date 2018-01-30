Turkey's flight network up 591 pct over past 10 years, first in Europe

Expanding its flight network by 591 percent over 10 years, Turkey ranked first in Europe and rose to seventh place in the world in terms of growth rate, according to the Airport Hub Connectivity Report released by the Airports Council International (ACI) Europe, Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications Minister Ahmet Arslan said.

Arslan told Anadolu Agency (AA) that according to the report released by ACI Europe, Istanbul Atatürk Airport rose to seventh place amongst the top 20 airports globally in terms of hub connectivity.

According to the analysis on the increase in hub connectivity in the 2007-2017period, Arslan said that Atatürk Airport leads the way in Europe with an increase of 591 percent and that it is the only European airport to enter the top 10 in the world, stressing that Moscow ranked 12th on the same list, while Lisbon and Brussels came 14th and 20th, respectively.

According to last year's data, Arslan pointed out that amongst the top 20 airports in terms of the number of connections in Europe, Istanbul Atatürk Airport rose to 4th place.

Arslan added that Atatürk Airport came right after the Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Paris Charles De Gaulle airports, while Heathrow Airport ranked fifth.

Minister Arslan stressed that since Atatürk Airport was the fastest growing hub in Europe with 591 percent, it climbed nine ranks in 10 years from 13th place in 2007. "In terms of direct connectivity, Atatürk Airport, which ranked 20th in Europe in 2007, rose to 5th place in 2017, and it became the airport that improved its direct flights in Europe the most with an increase of 118 percent over 10 years," he said.

Indicating that the ACI report includes a detailed analysis of Turkey's connectivity strategy, Arslan said that the connectivity of Turkish Airlines (THY) was evaluated in a separate category and that the effects of Gulf countries and THY on European hub connectivity was put under a microscope.

Arslan highlighted that THY, which had a share of 0.6 percent in the market in 2007 in terms of Europe's indirect connectivity to other parts of the world, increased this rate to 3.6 percent in 2017 said that in connecting flights from Europe to Asia, THY increased its market share from 1.1 percent to 4.6 percent in 10 years.

Arslan said the report indicated a slight decrease in Turkey's European flight connectivity in 2017 (6 percent), indicating that Turkey's civil aviation continued to grow despite the treacherous coup attempt on July 15, attacks made to prevent Turkey's growth in aviation, the laptop ban and all conservative policies.