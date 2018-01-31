Meryl Streep to trademark her name

Meryl Streep, the most celebrated actress of her generation, has filed an application to trademark her name.

The application was filed with U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Jan. 22, records show.

It requests that the name Meryl Streep be trademarked for "entertainment services," movie appearances, speaking engagements and autographs. Streep, 68, last week extended her record to 21 Academy Award nominations, this time for her role in "The Post."

Many celebrities trademark their names or catch phrases to protect their intellectual property, stop other people using them without permission, or to earn cash from products bearing their name.

Taylor Swift has filed some 60 trademark applications in the last 10 years.