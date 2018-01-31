Turkish companies brace for Amazon's arrival

With e-commerce giant Amazon poised to enter the Turkish market, local companies, online retailers, and financiers are bracing for impact, according to a report in the Turkish language daily, Dünya.

Even though Amazon registered a company in Turkey last year, there is no clear indication yet to when it will start doing business in the country.

However, the arrival of the U.S.-based e-commerce giant has sent local companies scrambling to get better organized. Preparations for product and services collaboration with Amazon are also underway.

Sector representatives have particularly emphasized the importance of a "personalized shopping experience trend" in Turkey's e-commerce and retail scene.

General Manager of Turkish e-commerce site, GittiGidiyor and the E-Commerce Council President at Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), Öget Kantarcı said the things that need improving should not be ignored with a mentality that the "the sector is already growing," and e-commerce companies should constantly improve themselves.

Kantarcı said in order to continue the healthy growth of e-commerce in the coming years, further improvement of user experience should be the first priority."At this point, it is important for partners of the companies, especially those serving on the logistics side, to support the sector by offering more sophisticated services with the changing needs of the consumer," he said.

He pointed out that e-commerce companies should continue to develop products that will facilitate the lives of their customers by listening to them and responding to their expectations.

He added that GittiGidiyor will not have any problem to adapt to the changing conditions in the sector.

Hepsiburada Commercial Group President Emre Ekmekçi said that e-commerce requires a significant amount of technological infrastructure and marketing investment and added that they were constantly working to improve the shopping experiences.

"Another important issue is being localized," Ekmekçi said.

"Our priority is to identify the needs and expectations of different customers, even if they are located in Turkey's remotest corners, and to come up with appropriate solutions," he said.