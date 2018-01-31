Women at BBC denounce unequal pay

Women working for the BBC have complained they were paid less than men in equivalent jobs and have accused managers of misleading them about their pay to hide widespread gender discrimination at Britain's public broadcaster. Pay has become a tricky issue for the BBC since it was forced to name its best-paid on-air staff last July and disclose their pay bands, revealing that two-thirds of the high earners were men and that some were paid far more than female peers. A cherished institution funded by a licence fee levied on TV viewers and reaching 95 percent of British adults every week, the BBC stands accused of lavishing excessive amounts of public cash on male employees while short-changing women. Angry female staff have been seeking redress but have become bogged down in opaque internal processes that have failed to address the gender discrepancies, according to BBC Women, a group of 170 staff.

"Women have experienced veiled threats made against them when they raised the subject of equal pay," the group said in written evidence to parliament's media committee, which is investigating BBC pay.

"I have co-presented with a male colleague for many years ... I estimate he's paid around double what I earn for doing the same job," said one of the unnamed women in a typical submission. "I raised the equal pay issue many times over the years, but nothing was done." The BBC will propose a pay cap of 320,000 pounds ($450,000) per year for news presenters as part of a wider restructuring of pay, its own media editor reported Tuesday.