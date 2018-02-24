Cargill to open new facility in Marmara

Cargill, which produces industrial products, food and animal feed in Turkey, is getting ready to set up its third plant in the Marmara region. The company plans to increase its capacity with the new plant in the vegetable transformer oil it produces. In addition, with the new products that will be introduced within two months, the company aims to invest TL 200 million ($52.84 million) in starch byproducts.

Speaking to the Dünya daily, Cargill Industrial Products Turkey General Manager Ramadan Küçük said they have been operating in Turkey for 50 years and that they have 650 employees. Recalling that they have been working on industrial products in Turkey for over five years, Küçük said they provide services in two groups, industrial starch and oils. Küçük also said that they have been working in plants in Orhangazi to produce industrial starch. He said that with additional investments, their starch dryer projects should start in the near future. Küçük said that have reached 85,000 tons of starch products in five years.

Concerning investments, Küçük said they will go for a capacity increase for starch derivatives within two years, adding that they also aim for TL 200 million in investments with the scratch derivatives they will launch in two months.

He said that Cargill reached an investment amount of TL 200 million in five years. "We will continue to invest TL 200 million from now on. Our five-year growth rate is 90 percent. We doubled it every year, achieving the same success in 2017. We aim to maintain this momentum in 2018, as well. By adding new products to our product range, we receive fast returns from the investments we have made in the industrial arena," Küçük said. "We aim to grow 60 percent in 2018. We have reached a certain capacity on the starch side and continue to grow on the oil side with new capacity. When we bought Alemdar Kimya, we only had 25 employees, but now we employ 100. Transformer oils entered our portfolio last year. In 2018, we aim to produce 2,000 tons of transformer oil."