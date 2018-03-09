Turkish Airlines commits to buy 60 jets from Airbus, Boeing

Turkish Airlines second in Europe in daily flights

Turkish Airlines (THY) ordered up to 60 planes from manufacturers Airbus and Boeing, Turkey's national flag carrier announced Friday.

THY signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with each company for 25 aircrafts and options on five more.

The deals covered 25 Airbus A350-900s and 25 Boeing 787-9s.

According to the airline, it will take delivery of the first six jets in 2019, 14 in 2020, 10 in 2021, 12 in 2022, 11 in 2023 and the last seven in 2024.

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Turkish Airlines currently flies over 330 aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes to 300 destinations — 251 international and 49 domestic — worldwide.

Last year it carried 68.6 million passengers with a 79.1 percent seat occupancy rate.