Turkish Airlines’ passenger numbers up 26 pct. in February, reaching 5 million

Turkish Airlines (THY) carried 5.1 million passengers in February this year, a rise of 26 percent from the same period in 2017, the company announced Monday.

In a historic first, the national flag carrier also carried more than 5 million passengers in the month of February.

The passenger occupancy rate also reached a record high of 79.7 percent, showing an increase of 6.4 points compared to the same period last year, the company's statement elaborated.

Excluding international-to-international transfer passengers (transit passengers), there was a 27 percent increase in the number of international passengers.

Cargo-mail volumes also increased by 44 percent in the first two months of 2018, carrying more than 195,000 tons of cargo-mail.

In February, the largest contributors to the cargo-mail growth were the Middle East with an increase of 61 percent, followed by North America and Europe with 52 percent and 39 percent, respectively.

The passenger occupancy rate in all regions also rose in February 2018 compared to the same period of 2017, the statement added. The regions showing the highest increase were North America with 11.1 points, Africa with 9.9 points and Europe with 6.3 points.

In 2017, Turkish Airlines carried 68.6 million passengers.

The airline flies to 300 destinations -- 251 international and 49 domestic -- worldwide with its fleet of more than 330 passenger and cargo aircraft. According to world airline survey Skytrax, Turkish Airlines has been named the best airline in Europe from 2011 to 2016.