First rail line laid in Ankara-Sivas high-speed train project

The first rail line of the Ankara-Sivas High-Speed Train (YHT) project was laid Sunday in Turkey's central Yozgat province, with train service set to begin in 2019.

The high-speed train will reduce travel time between Ankara and Sivas to two hours, from an average five-hour trip in a car.

Sunday's rail-laying ceremony in Yozgat's Yerköy district, the midpoint of the new line, was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdağ, Minister of National Education Ismet Yılmaz, Transportation, Maritime and Communications Minister Ahmet Arslan and Yozgat Governor Kemal Yurtnaç.

"Within a year we will finish all the work on this project. Next year at this time, we will hopefully begin testing the train," Arslan said at the ceremony.

The TL 9 billion ($2.3 billion) project spans 405 kilometers (252 miles) and includes 49 tunnels, Arslan added.

Bozdağ also noted the importance of the project, pointing to the numerous progressive infrastructure projects undertaken by the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), including Istanbul's Marmaray metro line and the third airport.

Another high-speed train line connecting the capital and the country's third-largest city, Izmir, is also nearing completion, scheduled to carry its first passengers in 2019. The TL 4.9 billion ($1.32 billion) project will cut down the current travel time of 14 hours by road to just three and a half hours.

Work on the Bursa-Bilecik, Konya-Karaman-Ulukışla (Niğde) and Mersin-Adana-Osmaniye-Gaziantep high-speed rail lines are also ongoing.