Asia-Turkey forum to expand flight network

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (SHGM) will hold the Asia-Turkey Civil Aviation Conference in Antalya on April 23-24 to strengthen airline and flight networks with Asia, one of the world's fastest growing aviation markets.

According to compiled information, the SHGM has taken action to strengthen aviation cooperation with Asia and further develop the flight network.

The conference aims to strengthen the effectiveness of Turkey in the Asia-Pacific aviation market, which the International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects to reach 3.5 billion passengers by 2036. During the event, parties are expected to sign new air transport agreements with the participating countries, review the existing agreements, resolve the existing problems and increase the number of flights.

In addition to being an important platform for regional and global cooperation and partnerships in the field of aviation among Asian countries, the conference will also make a significant contribution to the promotion of Turkey's potential for tourism and aviation by supporting the Eurasia Airshow to be held April 25-29.

With the declaration of 2019 as "Turkey Tourism Year" in China and Chinese tourists' intense interest in Turkey, the conference will provide important opportunities for Turkish airline carriers, the tourism sector and business world and introduce the potential in the Asian region to Turkey.

While the top five markets that will achieve the fastest increase in the number of passengers are listed as China, the U.S., India, Indonesia and Turkey in the IATA's 20-year projections, 921 million passengers will be added to this market by China in 20 years, followed by India with 337 million, Indonesia with 235 million and Turkey with 119 million new passengers.

The conference, which will serve as a strategic step toward the cooperation of Asian countries in the global aviation market, is expected to contribute to the realization of growth forecasts and sustainable development.The conference will welcome a number of formidable figures leading international civil aviation, including Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu, president of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).