Funding for pharmaceutical researchers across Turkey

One of the major projects Turkey has been recently focusing its attention on is the development of a national pharmaceutical sector. Being an ambitious player in the global health market and in product trade by becoming a pharmaceutical development center and expanding national molecular research conducted by Turkish scientists and domestic companies are among the main targets of the Turkish government.

To further facilitate development, a fund to finance and patent Turkish inventions created in the context of the "homegrown pharmaceutical industry" project will be established, a report in Turkish Dünya daily said yesterday. Accordingly, five large Turkish companies have contributed to the fund, while the project's road map has also been determined. It was also said that around 150 researchers working in the field of medicine in the U.S. will be contacted to work on the project.

Pharmaceutical production has been conducted in Turkey for years, but only to produce licensed drugs developed by foreign companies. Turkey and Turkish companies have yet to develop their own medications or molecular research. As such activities require billions of dollars in investments, the risk can usually only be taken on by large global pharmaceutical companies, which do big business on an international scale and can allocate large research and development (R&D) budgets. That is why the state should be included in this business in Turkey, the report said.

The report also suggested that the project's road map is complete. Accordingly, a capital fund will be established in the U.S. under the leadership of Turkish managers. Investments will be made in the shares of pharmaceutical and medical device companies under the supervision of Turkish scientists. Moreover, having a say in the executive boards of these companies and opening the way for Turkish drug firms' participation in their structures is also a goal. As a result, by introducing Turkish technology to the American scientific community working in the most important R&D centers in the U.S., Turkey will have wider access to trade platforms and the ability to develop projects that will catch the attention of the international arena.

The report also said other targets include providing financing to Turkish companies, universities, research hospitals and R&D centers through venture capital, funding Turkish companies who would like to conduct R&D activities concurrently in the most successful science centers in the U.S. and supporting investments to develop core competence and competitive advantages in strategic health and drug fields.

Commenting on the reason for meeting with companies, Dr. Kemal Oğuz Kelafat said initially a fund of between $70 million and $100 million is needed.

"The government will be in. Companies and investors will provide this support. We do not have a patent or a molecule. We have to pay for the patent in order to produce. The government believes developments in the pharmaceutical industry are strategic and will provide high incentives. The goal is to produce our own molecules. We will bring leading Turkish firms together. There are 13 countries that produce their own molecules, including the U.S., Israel, Korea and Japan. We want to be the 14th country to do so," Kelafet said.

Turkey's pharmaceutical exports were around $754 million, $806.55 million and $878.82 million in 2013, 2014 and 2015, respectively, according to Economy Ministry data. The country's exports of pharmaceutical products stood at around $827.1 million at the end of 2016, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).