Int'l fairs lifted Turkish exports in 2017

The companies that participated in international fairs, organized on five continents, contributed significantly to the success of Turkey, which closed last year with the second highest export figure in the country's history. Firms showcased their products in 263 fairs in 56 countries, paving the way for new collaborations.

Turkey reached $157.1 billion in exports last year despite the negative developments in neighboring countries and the global economic outlook. While the second highest export figure of Republican history was achieved in this period, participation in international fairs played an important role in the trade mobility on five continents.Promotional activities such as participation in international fairs with trade and purchasing delegations aimed at introducing Turkish products, increasing market share and making progress in commercial and economic cooperation in the said markets, were carried out under the coordination of Economy Ministry.

According to the information gathered from the Ministry of Economy's 2017 Annual Activity Report, last year international fair organizers authorized by the Ministry of Economy participated in a total of 263 fairs in 56 countries including China, Germany, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Russia, Iran, France, Ukraine, Italy, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and Nigeria at the national level. Sixty-eight of these exhibitions took place in the Middle East and North Africa, 66 in Europe, 43 in Asia, 36 in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), 25 in the United States, 23 in Africa and two in Oceania.

In addition, 2,655 international trade fairs held in 98 countries were also supported at the individual level.