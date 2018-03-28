Russia may ease tomato import quotas

A statement released by Russia's agricultural watchdog, known as Rosselkhoznadzor, announced that Russia may allow more tomato imports from Turkey, increasing the number of Turkish firms that export tomatoes to the country. The agency plans to discuss the issue this week.

The statement noted that the examinations of Turkish firms might start as early as next week.

Negotiations between Turkish and Russian authorities continue, the agency added.

Russia recently allowed four more Turkish firms to export tomatoes to the country. In total, 12 Turkish companies are able to sell tomatoes to Russia.