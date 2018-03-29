Siemens awarded 10 high-speed train deal

The Turkish State Railways (TCDD) General Directorate has offered a contract to German industrial giant Siemens, which submitted the most appropriate bid, for 10 new high-speed train set-ups.

According to information received from the Transportation, Maritime Affairs and Communications Ministry, the TCDD General Directorate opened a tender last year for 10 high-speed train sets. Five companies were invited to the tender with CAF, Siemens and Alstom submitting bids.

The Tender Commission stated that Siemens proposed the most suitable bid at 349 million euros. The Islamic Development Bank, which will provide 312 million euros of financial support for the train sets, also approved the commission's decision. Following the approval, the TCDD General Directorate offered Siemens a contract.

The high-speed train sets should be delivered 15 months after the contract is signed, while commercial services with the new sets are to be launched within two years.

Seven high-speed train sets ordered from Siemens were put into service in 2016. The trains, with a capacity of 519 passengers, can reach up to 300 kilometers per hour.