Turkey to pledge $210M for rural development

Turkey is planning to spend more than TL 841 million ($210 million) for rural development, Food, Agriculture and Livestock Minister Ahmet Esref Fakıbaba said yesterday.

In a written statement, Fakıbaba said his ministry has included some 2,723 projects in the program that will focus on protecting natural resources and environment, increase income and agricultural production in rural areas, improve agricultural marketing and food security.

The minister said a total of TL 3.4 billion has been granted for rural development since 2006, creating more than 68,000 jobs. "Without rural development, the country's development is not possible. Accordingly, we will support our producers and the sector will continue to ensure rural development," he said.