Turkish Airlines to announce record profits in Q1

Turkish Airlines (THY) is preparing to announce record profits in the first quarter of this year, THY Chairman İlker Aycı said yesterday.

Speaking at a ceremony held to promote the THY Women's Volleyball Team playing in the Vestel Venus Sultanlar Ligi, Ayci said they had a managerial view that preferred organic infrastructure instead of hormonal budget and emphasized they had a similar approach with the club's management.

Aycı said that a recent survey, which involved more than 15,000 passengers, found THY to be the second most known airlines in the world and third best when it comes to flight safety. On the Istanbul New Airport, the THY chairman said that the company was carrying out construction works and training its employees. He said THY was receiving consultancy services on transferring its current base at Ataturk Airport to the new airport. Ayci said they were hoping to complete the preparations in the best way possible and planning to carry out their duties in a well-organized manner.