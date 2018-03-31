Air France staff strike, quarter of flights canceled

Air France staff went on strike Friday for the third time in a month, forcing the airline to cancel a quarter of flights as multiple industrial disputes weigh on President Emmanuel Macron's workload. Lawyers went on strike nationwide Friday against reforms that they say will over-centralize France's court system, while staff at state rail operator SNCF will begin three months of rolling strikes next week. Garbage collectors are also set to go on strike from April 3 demanding the creation of a national waste service, creating a headache for Macron who has so far avoided the mass industrial action suffered by his predecessor Francois Hollande. Some 32 percent of Air France pilots joined the walkout on Friday along with 28 percent of cabin crew and 20 percent of ground staff, according to company estimates.

Eleven trade unions have already staged two strikes on Feb. 22 and March 23 seeking a six percent salary hike, with two more planned on April 3 and April 7.

Unions argue the airline should share the wealth with its staff after strong results last year, but management insist they cannot offer higher salaries without jeopardizing growth in an intensely competitive sector.