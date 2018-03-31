European airports seek to expand to compete with Istanbul

Istanbul New Airport, which will be Turkey's window to the world when completed, has caused other major airports in Europe to increase their competitive measures.

Istanbul's third airport, which will be the world's largest airport once it opens its doors on Oct. 29, has had a tremendous impact on the world public opinion.

The project will affect not only Turkey's airspace but it will also have a huge impact on Europe's airspace.

One of the most striking articles about the Istanbul New Airport project in German media was published in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. The newspaper commented that when Istanbul New Airport is opened, Frankfurt Airport will significantly be reduced in importance.

In this context, it is seen that some major airports have taken new measures and further tightened their existing measures. Heathrow Airport in London has begun work on capacity building and decided to build a third runway at the airport.

Frankfurt Airport, on the other hand, aims to include a third terminal. It was recently reported that the completion of Section G of the third terminal was brought three years forward from 2023 to 2020.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) regarding the issue, Christian Engel, the spokesperson of Frankfurt Airport's operator Fraport's Infrastructure and Terminal 3 Project, confirmed the news.

Engel said that the first construction phase of Terminal 3, which includes sections H and J and is designed to provide capacity for 14 million passengers, continues as planned.

"This first stage of Terminal 3, our premium product, is planned to be opened in 2023," Engel said.

He noted that Fraport decided to accelerate the construction of Section G, which focuses on the low-priced segment in response to high passenger growth.

"Section G was envisaged as the second stage in the construction of the new Terminal 3; however, it is now being implemented three years ahead of schedule," Engel said. "Based on the existing plans, the first construction phase of Section G will be completed in 2020."

He stressed that the entire expansion project of Terminal 3 was a strategic decision to maintain Frankfurt Airport's position as one of pioneering hubs of Europe, adding that the early opening of Section G is a decision made in line with high passenger growth at Frankfurt Airport.

Istanbul New Airport, the world's largest airport project constructed from scratch, will have an annual capacity of 200 million passengers when all phases are completed.

There will be 143 passenger boarding bridges, 13 check-in islands, 468 counters, 114 self-check-in points, 228 passport check-in points, 51 baggage delivery units and e-passport entries, which will enable flights to more than 350 destinations.