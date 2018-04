Spotify debuts on the market with a boom, opening at $165.90 in an unusual "direct listing."

The shares quickly wobbled in their first hour of trading, though remain well above the NYSE's reference price of $132.

The company has traded between $48.93 and $132 over the last 12 months through private transactions, and indications Tuesday showed it could trade as high as $155.

The company, with more than 71 million subscribers, is not raising any money through the IPO.