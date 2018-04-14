Prokhorov sells stake in Nets to Alibaba's Tsai

Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov has sold a 49-percent stake in the Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Joe Tsai, the executive vice chairman and co-founder of the Alibaba Group, the NBA team said in a statement. Prokhorov will continue to be the team's controlling owner through Onexim Sports and Entertainment Holding, and the sale will not affect its day-to-day management or basketball operations, the statement added. The deal, whose terms were not disclosed, gives Tsai the option to acquire additional shares in 2021, which would make him the controlling owner. The Barclays Center, the team's home arena, is not part of the deal and will continue to be wholly owned by Onexim Sports and Entertainment, the statement said. Sources told Reuters last year that Tsai's deal to purchase the 49-percent stake valued the team at around $2.3 billion. The sale comes a week after Washington announced new sanctions against Russian businessmen, companies and government officials in response to what U.S. officials described as the Kremlin's "malign activities" around the world.