5 more Turkish firms to export tomatoes to Russia

Favorable news for Turkish tomato producers and exporters continues to come from Russia as its agricultural watchdog, the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance, said in a statement that five more Turkish companies will be allowed to export tomatoes to the country as of April 24.Russia has allowed tomato imports from a total of 15 Turkish companies since March 29.

In October last year, Russia signed a decree lifting its restrictions on the import of tomatoes from Turkey beginning Nov. 1, 2017. However, Moscow implemented an import quota.

It started importing tomatoes from Turkey in November. Initially, only four local companies were able to sell 50,000 tons of tomatoes to Russia.

The ban on Turkish agricultural products was placed after Turkey shot down a Russian military jet over an airspace violation in November 2015.

Meanwhile, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci was in Russia on Monday to discuss the trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Zeybekci met with Russian Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev and the Russian-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation's co-president, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, in the capital Moscow. Zeybekci said in a statement that during the meeting with Novak, they had discussed the positive aspects of the relationship between the two countries and stated that they are committed to resolving problems.