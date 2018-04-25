Investors to come together at summit this week

Turkey will host an exporters and investors summit on April 26-27. The Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and Turk Eximbank will organize the event in the western city of Izmir, according to a statement yesterday.

"The IDB and Turkey's lead lender for exports and imports, Turk Eximbank, have joined hands to bring in the country's top-notch exporters and investors together," the IDB statement said.

More than 300 Turkish private sector leaders, elite traders, industrialists, entrepreneurs, and investors will discuss past achievements, challenges, and opportunities ahead in the two-day summit.

Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci, IDB's president Bandar Hajjar and Turk Eximbank's CEO Adnan Yildirim will give speeches on the opening day.