Young Turkey summit kicks off today

The Young Turkey Summit is set to introduce young people from around Turkey to professionals from different sectors through the event's theme "Local and National" this year from April 26 to April 29. The Young Turkey Summit, one of Turkey's most comprehensive youth events that hosts more than 30 top-level speakers and over 3,000 young people each year, will be held for the sixth time this year.

The summit, which will bring together youth from 81 provinces and 184 Turkish universities, will be held at the Istanbul Lütfi Kırdar Convention and Exhibition Center. The event has been organized since 2013 to promote leadership, innovation, entrepreneurship, digital transformation and information in society and become a classic in this regard, shedding light on the ideas and dreams of young people with this year's slogan "National for Growth, Local for Development." The Young Turkey Awards will be presented with a grand ceremony parallel to the summit, as well.

With the Young Turkey Awards held as part of the Young Turkey Summit, formidable names making important contributions to culture, art, technology, science, industry and the economy will be recognized. In this context, awards in 14 categories, including the Young Turkey Nuri Demirağ National and Domestic Award, the Young Turkey Vecihi Hürkuş Businessman Award and the Young Turkey Hezarfen Ahmed Çelebi Entrepreneurship Award, will be presented in a magnificent ceremony at the Istanbul Lütfi Kirdar Convention and Exhibition Center on Thursday, April 26.

Companies set to shed light on career goals of young people will attend the Young Turkey Fair. Held simultaneously with the summit and regarded as Turkey's first youth fair, the Young Turkey Fair will host more than 70 brands offering products, services and career opportunities for young people in Turkey from April 27 to April 28. This significant event will welcome prominent names in science, technology, entrepreneurship, economics and the arts and will be organized by INFAIR (İnfoloji Fuarcılık A.Ş.) with the strategic partnership of Istanbul Technical University, Hasan Kalyoncu University, the Youth and Sports Ministry, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and Turkey Exporters' Assembly (TİM).