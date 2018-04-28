Starbucks CEO says racial controversy hasn't affected sales

Starbucks' sales have not suffered over the outcry that ensued when two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia store, CEO Kevin Johnson said Thursday, but he vowed to remain committed to ensuring such an incident never happens again. The coffee chain reported second-quarter sales growth that modestly exceeded Wall Street expectations during a period that preceded the controversy. Since the episode two weeks ago, Johnson said the company has not been "seeing an impact on comp sales," referring to sales at established stores in the United States. He said Starbucks is "still assessing the overall financial impact of the actions we are taking" to address the issue, including a plan to close 8,000 U.S. stores on May 29 to conduct racial bias-awareness training for its employees.

Starbucks' leadership team remains in Philadelphia to address the situation, Johnson said. He also called the May 29 closings only a "small piece ongoing actions that will systematically be woven into our processes, training, and culture."

During the quarter that ended April 1, the company said sales grew 2 percent at established stores worldwide, compared to the 1.8 percent growth analysts expected, according to FactSet. Starbucks' earnings report gave no indication that it expected any long-term financial impact from the Philadelphia controversy. Starbucks kept its forecast for full-year earnings of between $2.48 per share and $2.53 per share. The video that was widely shared on social media prompted calls for a boycott, a blow to the progressive and inclusive image that Starbucks has projected. Starbucks posted revenue of $6.03 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts.