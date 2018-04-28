Turkish airports see nearly 1.4 billion passengers in 10 years

A total of 1.381 billion people passed through Turkish airports over the past decade, according to data from Turkey's General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ).

During the last 10-year period - from 2008 to 2017 - the number of passengers was greater than China's population, which is 1.378 billion.

Since 2010, Turkey's air passenger traffic has been surpassing the 100 million-level annually.

Turkey saw 193.3 million air passengers last year and 43.12 million in the first quarter of 2018, while these figures stood at 79.4 million in 2008. In the last decade, among Turkey's airports, Istanbul's Atatürk Airport ranked first with around 466.5 million passengers, followed by Mediterranean resort city Antalya's airport with 237.1 million passengers.

The airport on the Asian side of Istanbul, Sabiha Gökçen, the capital Ankara's Esenboğa Airport and İzmir's Adnan Menderes Airport were in the top 5 with 180.1 million, 100.3 million and 95.3 million passengers, respectively. The Atatürk and Sabiha Gökçen airports were ranked first and second among Europe's fastest-growing airports, respectively, according to Airports Council International Europe data. Antalya Airport placed fourth on the list.

Istanbul New Airport, which is expected to open this year, has the potential to welcome 90 million passengers annually. Following the second phase of construction in 2023, it is predicted that this number would rise to around 200 million.

Meanwhile, Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines, which flies to over 300 destinations in the world, carried nearly 70 million domestic and international passengers last year.