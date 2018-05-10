US Treasury issues fresh sanctions on Iran

The U.S. Treasury on Thursday issued fresh sanctions related to Iran, two days after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. would withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

Six individuals linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force were sanctioned, according to the Treasury's website.

The Treasury also sanctioned three Iranian entities.

On Tuesday, Trump withdrew the U.S. from the landmark nuclear deal, which was signed in 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 group of nations (the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council plus Germany).

Acting ahead of a May 12 deadline, Trump opted not to extend sanctions relief on Iran, re-imposing nuclear-related economic penalties on Iran.

The 2015 deal had placed unprecedented restrictions on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for billions of dollars in sanctions relief.

Trump had roundly criticized the agreement in 2016 during his electoral campaign, calling it the "worst deal" he had ever seen.