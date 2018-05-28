Turkish Technic signs strategic service supply deal with Boeing

Turkish Technic, the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) arm of Turkish Airlines, and the U.S. aerospace giant Boeing signed a Global Fleet Care supplier agreement.

According to a statement from Turkish Technic on Monday, the firm became a "strategic" Boeing supplier for line maintenance, heavy maintenance of airplanes, component service and repair.

Both firms will also collaborate in the training and certification of technicians from different parts of the world.

Marc Allen, the president of Boeing International, praised the capability and growth potential of Turkish aviation and maintenance services.

"With this agreement, we are taking our successful collaboration with Turkish Technic one step further in a manner that aligns to the growth of Boeing and Turkey," Allen said.

Ahmet Karaman, general manager of Turkish Technic, said the company provides MRO services to more than 50 international line maintenance locations as well as Istanbul and capital Ankara.

"We are so glad to announce such a remarkable collaboration with Boeing today, which will significantly contribute and add value to our business in our new home base [Istanbul New Airport as of October 29]," Karaman said.

The statement recalled that Boeing Turkey National Aerospace Initiative was launched by the government and Boeing to support Turkish aerospace industry's growth in line with targets set by the country's 2023 Vision.

The initiative outlines a strategic framework that aligns Boeing investments and programs with Turkish government, Turkish Airlines, aerospace service companies and industry suppliers in the areas of research, engineering and skills development.