EBRD to acquire minority stake in Doğuş holding's marinas

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will acquire a minority stake in the marinas of D-Marin, a Doğus Group affiliate, in Turkey, Greece and Croatia, according to the report of Turkish daily Dünya.

According to a statement released by the EBRD's Croatian office, the deal will be signed by Doğuş and EBRD officials on May 29. As a result, the EBRD will realize one of its most important investments in nautical tourism with the Doğuş Group partnership.

Doğus Group has marinas in Turgutreis, Didim and Göcek in Turkey. Running Flisvos, Zea, Lefkas and Gouvia marinas in Greece, Doğuş also operates D-Marin Mandalina, D-Marin Dalmacija and D-Marin Borik in Croatia. The EBRD is planning a share purchase of approximately TL 400 million ($86.93 million) for the deal.

Crotian media outlets also reported that Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Monday hosted representatives of Doğus Group and the EBRD, who informed him about a joint capital investment worth approximately 70 million euros, earmarked for the development of marinas in Croatia, Turkey and Greece

Plenkovic met Doğus Group Chairman Ferit Şahenk, D-Marin Management Board President Burak Baykan, EBRD Regional Director for Croatia, Slovenia, Hungary and Slovakia Vedrana Jelusic Kasic and Managing Director for central and southeast Europe Charlotte Ruhe.