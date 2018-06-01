Uber business is ‘over’ in Turkey, Erdoğan says

The rideshare service Uber will no longer conduct business in Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday.

"This Uber business that came about, it's over. There's no such thing anymore," Erdoğan said at an iftar program in Yenikapı for the Turkish Association of Private Buses.

"We have a taxi system," he said, adding that a personal taxi system would not be allowed to destroy the business of Turkish taxi drivers.

"We will be the ones to make the decision [on Uber]," the president said.

Uber's operations in Turkey have sparked growing controversy, with taxi drivers protesting against what they say is unfair competition and illegal business practices by the ridesharing service.

Uber drivers in Istanbul had already been hit with 18.92 million lira ($4.20 million) in fines by Turkish police in the first five months of this year.

Uber has also lost its license in London, although it is still operating there pending appeal, while its self-driving car program in the United States suffered a major blow with a deadly accident.

The 17,400 official yellow taxis in Istanbul are a pillar of the city's often patchy transport system, but critics say that poor quality service and overcharging have given Uber an opportunity.