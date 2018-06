Russia looks to create offshores to combat US sanctions

The United States has issued fresh sanctions against Russian entities related to cyber activity, according to information listed on the U.S. Treasury website on Monday.

The U.S. sanctioned five Russian entities and three Russian individuals over malicious cyber activities including providing material and technological support to Russia's intelligence service

The website also listed new sanctions against six Libya-related individuals.