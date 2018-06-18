President Erdoğan announces mega-industry zones project that will provide 100,000 jobs

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Sunday a new project called 'mega-industry zones' that will provide jobs to 100,000 people.

"We are setting up 5 mega industry zones across our country. This will allow us to create 100,000 jobs and take Turkey to the next level in the areas of industry and technology."

Erdoğan, who made the announcement through his Twitter account, also shared an infographic about the new project.

According to the infographic, which carries the title "National Progress in Industry", two of the zones will be located in the Black Sea region and the other three will be in the Marmara, Aegean and Mediterranean regions. The project is expected to create 35,000 jobs with 45 billion Turkish liras ($9.5 billion) investment in the first stage.

The final amount of investment for the project is estimated to be 140 billion Turkish liras ($29.5 billion) and the project is expected to provide 100,000 jobs.