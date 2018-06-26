Turkey's industrial capacity usage up in June

Turkey's capacity utilization rate of the manufacturing industry stood at 78.3 percent in June, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) reported yesterday.

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) recorded a 0.4-percentage point monthly hike, compared with 77.9 percent in May, according to the CBRT.

The bank stated that CUR figures are based on the responses given to the CBRT business tendency survey by local units operating in the manufacturing industry.

The CBRT noted that the monthly data does not reflect the bank's views or predictions. Some 2,100 companies responded to the survey in June.