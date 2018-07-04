AMAC Aerospace opens second hangar in Turkey

Swiss-based aircraft maintenance and modification giant, AMAC Aerospace has opened its second Turkey-based hangar in the southwestern province of Muğla.

The 6,600-square meter hangar at the Milas-Bodrum Airport has the simultaneous maintenance capacity for 20 private jets.

It will also be able to accommodate one wide-body aircraft, for example, a Boeing B777-200 or Airbus A330/A340; or two narrow-body aircraft, like Boeing B737 or Airbus A320, wing tip to wing tip.

Built at a cost of $15 million, the hangar will serve private jets of individuals who mainly prefer Bodrum and the surrounding region for summer vacation. In the winter months, on the other hand, it will provide maintenance and technical service for airline companies' mid-size as well as wide-body aircraft. The company's other base is at Istanbul's Atatürk International Airport.

CEO of AMAC Aerospace Group Kadri Muhiddin said that Turkey's fast-growing economy has led to positive developments in the private aviation sector. "The volume created by private jet owners who prefer Turkey for vacation from neighboring countries, as well as the demand that will occur after the expected four-fold increase is the biggest indicator of Bodrum's potential," he added.

Muhiddin noted that over 2,000 private jets arrive in Bodrum each summer, suggesting that this figure will increase even further in the coming years. "Thanks to AMAC Aerospace Turkey, private jet owners in the Middle East will not have to go to Europe for the maintenance of their jets. We will be able to carry out the maintenance for all aircraft - from wide-body to private jets. We want Turkey and Muğla to become a regional hub for aircraft maintenance," he added. He said that AMAC Aerospace wants to carry out the maintenance of business jets in summer and commercial airlines in the winter at Milas-Bodrum Airport. "Especially the commissioning of Istanbul New Airport is of great importance. There are more than one airport in major cities like London, New York, Moscow and Paris. As Turkey continues to evolve in the aviation industry, we will support it with further investments."