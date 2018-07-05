Turkish airspace sees all-time high in air traffic

Turkish airspace had the busiest day in its history on Sunday, July 1, as 5,087 flights crossed the country's airspace.

State Airports Authority (DHİM) General Manager Funda Ocak, shared the news over her social media account, saying, "On July 1, 2018, 5,087 flights crossed Turkey's airspace in one day, breaking the all-time record. On the same day, the air traffic included in this figure and crossing our country's airspace in transit also reached 1,577, breaking another record." "I am very grateful to all my dear colleagues who have successfully managed the near 1 million kilometers of Turkish airspace," Ocak added.

SABİHA GÖKÇEN SEES ALL-TIME HIGH IN PASSENGER NUMBERS

Moreover, another record came for Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen Airport, which was used by only 47,000 passengers when it was commissioned in 2001. The airport saw an all-time high in the number of passengers using the airport in one day. On Monday, July 2, 113,744 passengers landed at and departed from the airport occupied by 710 planes. This figure has been recorded as the highest number of daily passengers using the airport to date. On July 2, 75,157 passengers used the domestic lines, followed by 38,587 international passengers. The number of passengers using the airport, which hosted 31.3 million passengers last year, increased by 13 percent in the first five months of this year to 13.4 million in total, compared to the same period last year.