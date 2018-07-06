International chains to open 120 new hotels in Turkey

Turkish Travel Agencies Association (TÜRSAB) Vice Chairman Hasan Erdem said yesterday that currently 507 hotels in Turkey belong to international hotel chains and that 120 new hotels in this category will open by the end of the year.

Erdem told state-run Anadolu Agency (AA) that Turkish tourism continues to be a shining star in the world - a fact proven by the number of tourists coming to the country this year.

Since interest in tourism appeals to both domestic and foreign business managers, the TÜRSAB vice chairman noted that this goes hand in hand with new investment.

According to Erdem, of the 507 hotels belonging to international hotel chains, nearly 200 are operated by Turkish businessmen and the rest by foreigners. Erdem said this proves Turkey is an attractive tourism destination. "However, we hope for more investment," he added.

Since large investors want to invest in Turkey, especially from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, he said, "The interest of foreign hotel chains in Turkey increases every passing day."

Erdem added that companies owning international hotel chains have made initiatives to make investments in Turkey this year, saying, "A significant portion of these initiatives have turned into investments."

This year, 120 new five-star hotels allied to foreign hotel chains will open and the number of hotels belonging to foreign hotel chains in Turkey will increase to 627, Erdem noted. With 120 new hotels coming into service this year, the total bed number in the tourism sector will increase by about 3,600. The vast majority of these hotels will be on southern coasts. "These are important for the development of Turkish tourism and Turkey," the TÜRSAB vice chairman concluded.