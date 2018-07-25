New company to promote health services offered in Turkey

Turkey is set to establish an International Health Services Joint Stock Company (USHAŞ) that will promote the health services offered in the country. The company's shares will belong to the Treasury and Finance Ministry. The project will evaluate Turkey's high potential and competitive power in the field of health services. It will promote the country's health services to earn vital foreign currency, coordinate the activities of the public and private sectors in health tourism and make suggestions to the Health Ministry on policies, strategies, service delivery standards and accreditation criteria related to international health care services.

USHAŞ will be entitled to give authorization certificates to institutions that act as an intermediary in the field of international health services. It will also authorize the opening and operating of health institutions abroad.

While USHAŞ will be operated by the Health Ministry, all of its shares will belong to the Treasury and Finance Ministry.

Personnel subject to the Labor Law will be employed at USHAŞ, which will have initial capital of TL 10 million ($2.04 million).