LEGO characters star in Turkish Airlines' new safety video

National flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) has released a new flight safety video in which safety rules are narrated by LEGO movie characters.

THY's entertaining safety videos continue to attract attention. For more than a year, Vine star Zach King starred in the airliner's videos in which King performed fun illusions to stress the importance of abiding by safety rules during flights.

The company opted for a change in its videos and released the latest safety videos in which LEGO stars Emmet and Wyldstyle successfully narrate safety rules. The video also features other LEGO characters like Batman and Joker.

THY announced the release of the new video on its official social media account, saying, "Get ready for the safety video with the smallest cast ever assembled."

Meanwhile, the second LEGO movie is scheduled to open in theaters on Feb. 8, 2019.