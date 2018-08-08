Turkey's air passenger traffic hits 120.4M in first 7 months of this year

The number of passengers passing through airports in Turkey went up by 14 percent year-on-year in the January to July period, Turkey's top airport authority said yesterday.

The number of total passenger traffic hit 120.4 million during the first seven months of the year, according to the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ).

Total aircraft traffic – including overflights – in Turkish airspace climbed by 8.3 percent, reaching over 1.15 million flights during the same period.

In July, the number of passengers in Turkish airports taking domestic flights fell 0.7 percent to 10.75 million, compared to the same month last year, while the number of passengers taking international flights grew 13.7 percent to 11.91 million people.