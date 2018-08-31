Turkish carriers lead among foreign airlines in Russian market

Turkish airline companies have taken a clear lead among foreign carriers in Russia, an aviation report evaluating the foreign airline companies in the Russian market has said.

According to the Russian aviation report, Aeroflot, the country's flag carrier, was the largest local airlines - carrying 213,000 passengers every week. It was followed by S7 Airlines with 47,000 and Ural Airlines with 26,100.

Among foreign carriers, Turkey's Atlas Global took the lead by carrying 17,000 passengers on a weekly basis in August.

According to the report, Atlas Global increased the number of seats in August by 70 percent compared to the same month last year.

Turkish Airlines (THY) ranked eighth overall with 13,000 seats and another Turkish carrier, Onur Air ranked ninth with 10,670 seats.

Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines yesterday announced that the newly established Turkish Airlines Real Estate Investment and Operation Inc. is looking for partners for joint investments from among airports that operate in Turkey or abroad, but no agreement process has been finalized yet.

In a statement on the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), the company said it predicts that its capacity will exceed 10 percent of its two-year growth with the inclusion of new airplanes to its fleet from 2019 to 2020.

"We anticipate that our prices will be more competitive than those of our competitors, depending on our increased capacity at Istanbul New Airport and the price policies of other airline companies that will conduct flights to that airport. We anticipate that, with Istanbul New Airport coming into operation, ticket prices will be determined in line with competition and demand as in the past," it added.