LinkedIn plans to open officein Istanbul

LinkedIn, the international business and employment-oriented service network, is planning to open an office in Istanbul.

The U.S.-based company boasts more than 500 million active users. It recently held video conferences with potential executive candidates in Turkey. LinkedIn will initially create up to 50 jobs at its Istanbul office.

Sources said that the social media company informed the interviewees about its preparation for an office in Istanbul, so as not to miss the potential in the Turkish market.

"We are experiencing a rapid growth in the Turkish market. We will increase the share of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in this growth. We are discussing the timing of opening the office with the top management," the company officials reportedly said during the interviews.

The company plans to run operations in 30 countries from Istanbul. Serving 500 million members in 200 different countries, LinkedIn is headquartered in Dublin. It has offices in 18 other countries.

The company increased its market share after it was acquired by Microsoft for $26.2 billion in 2016. It grew by 26 percent in the Turkish market last year, reaching 6 million users.