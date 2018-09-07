Turkey's machinery exports to US up nearly 22 pct

"Turkey's overall machinery exports were up 16.6 year-on-year in the first eight months of this year, according to the Machinery Exporters Association (MAİB).

Germany, the U.S. and the U.K. were the top destinations of the sector, with exports to the U.S. increasing by 21.9 percent and by 43.2 percent to Russia.

On a monthly basis, the country's machinery exports were also up at $1.8 billion in August from $1.65 billion in the same month of 2017.

"The price per kilo rate in our exports increased to $6.2 in the first 8 months, from $5.7 in the same period of last year," MAİB Chairman Kutlu Karavelioğlu said yesterday in a statement.

MAİB has set a target of $18 billion of machinery exports by the end of the year. Turkey's overall exports between January and August rose 5.3 percent to reach $108.7 billion, according to Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM) data.