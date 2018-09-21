Turkish entrepreneur signs on $9 million export deal after successfully selling his specially designed industrial carpet cleaner machine to 56 countries.

Ayhan Yemyeşil, self-made entrepreneur from Turkey's Izmir province, paves the road to success and contributes to the country's economy after branching out from domestic markets to sell his locally made products worldwide.

Yemyeşil's leading company has already began exports to Saudi Arabia, with his product already utilized in many buildings in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

First deliveries to India have already been successful, he said.

"Our first batch of products already went out. We are now preparing our second party. We will be exporting these in the next two months," he added.

The product has never received any complaints and was even sent to Sydney, Australia for a 45-minute service and maintenance, he said.

Hoping to branch out his company, Yemyeşil said that he would like to pursue investments in the Balkan region after already investing $500,000 in Albania.

He said that he is glad to contribute to Turkey's economy and that he will continue to support it by focusing on locally manufactured products.

"We believe that Turkey will make a breakthrough very soon in the Turkish industry."

Turkey has emphasized the importance of choosing local products in order to benefit the economy since the U.S declared an economic war on the country following the detainment of terror-linked U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson

Turkey doubled tariffs on several U.S. goods, including alcohol, tobacco products and cars, after Trump increased U.S. tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports to 20 percent and 50 percent, respectively.