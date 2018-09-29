Domestic products to reach 192 countries via eBay

One of the leading e-commerce sites in Turkey, GittiGidiyor, has initiated an online retail, e-export campaign that will enable Turkish brands to be easily available abroad.

The aim of the initiative is to make sure that Turkish brands are available to the world via eBay, and the multinational e-commerce company has already listed the products of Turkish brand Derimod on Ebay.

Thus, GittiGidiyor, now an eBay company, will bring Turkish products to 175 million active buyers in 192 countries through this initiative.

An ecosystem has been established under the auspices of GittiGidiyor with solution partners to make sure the sales process runs in the fastest and easiest way, while it also plans to open special areas for Turkish brands on eBay and to support sales through various campaigns in 2019.

Commenting on their new online retail initiative, GittiGidiyor General Manager and eBay Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Regional Director Öget Kantarcı said the Turkish economy has undergone significant developments in recent years, while fluctuations in the exchange rate have affected many sectors in this process. "In such an environment, we are pleased to realize this important initiative that will enable brands to expand their business abroad and grow. We have listed the products of Derimod, one of the leading brands of Turkey, on eBay," Kantarcı said.

"With this important step, it is now possible to buy Derimod products in 192 countries in which eBay operates, including the U.S., the U.K. and Germany. Our goal is to ensure that the products of at least 200 Turkish brands are sold on eBay by the end of 2019. Among these companies, there will be small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) aiming to bring their products to the whole world through e-export [international retail platforms] and thus to grow, as well as the major players of classic retail."

Kantarcı said that in the coming period, they will list Turkish products in all categories from household textiles to clothing, from licensed club products to special designs via eBay available to cross-border buyers, enabling them to open up to new markets. He added that they are in intense conversations to introduce licensed products of leading sports clubs for online sales abroad.

Kantarcı stressed that they offer many advantages to Turkish brands, citing one of the most important advantages is the privilege of being able to enter the foreign online retail market through a global platform such as eBay. "Turkish brands have the opportunity to make sales on huge scale through eBay. With 175 million active buyers in 192 countries, eBay offers easy and safe shopping opportunities to all users as one of the world's leading platforms," he added.