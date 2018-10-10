Agriculture Minister Pakdemirli to visit Russia today

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli is set to visit Russia on Oct. 10-11, according to a statement the ministry sources yesterday.

"We aim to reach a $100 billion trade volume target with Russia and we will play our role to increase part of agricultural products in our exports," Pakdemirli told Anadolu Agency (AA) referring to the trade volume target set between the presidents of two countries.

During his visit to Moscow, Pakdemirli is expected to visit "The 20th Golden Autumn 2018 Exhibition," one of the leading agricultural fairs in the country.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is expected to attend the opening ceremony of the fair.

Pakdemirli, together with a Turkish delegation of businesspeople, is also expected to attend the Agriculture Business Forum - to be organized within the scope of the fair - on Wednesday.

Along with Pakdemirli, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Gordeyev and Russian Agriculture Minister Dimitri Patrushev will address the forum.

Pakdemirli will also hold a bilateral meeting with Gordeyev, and he will attend the Turkey-Russia Agriculture Business meeting. The minister and his Russian counterpart Patrushev are set to hold one-to-one meetings, as well.

Turkey's fisheries, milk and dairy products, as well as forage products, will be among the main issues on the agenda.

Customs facilities concerning Turkish fresh fruits and vegetables, especially tomato exports to Russia will also be discussed during the official visit.

"Russian agricultural exhibition ‘Golden Autumn' - the main agricultural forum of the country for over 18 years - is held annually by the government of the Russian Federation and is timed to celebrate the day of the agriculture and processing industry," according to its website.