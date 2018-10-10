German firm to export 'Made in Turkey' products from Kocaeli plant

One of the world's leading manufacturers of adhesive tape systems and adhesive solutions, Lohmann, made its first factory investment in Kocaeli, an industrial province in northern Marmara, with the support of the Presidential Investment Office. Aiming to position itself in Turkey as a regional production and export hub, the German company Lohmann will export its "Made in Turkey" labeled products to many countries, especially the Middle Eastern market, at the factory opened in the Gebze Plastic Manufacturers Organized Industrial Zone (GEPOSB).

Lohmann SCEE Regional Manager Markus Koch evaluated the company's production potential and regional advantages in Turkey, saying that the company will position its new plant in Gebze as its regional hub and diversify its export markets as well as the domestic market thanks to Turkey.

Koch stated that Lohmann, which has production facilities in 29 countries around the world, operates with close to 2,000 employees and sales offices in more than 50 countries, combining different components from many sectors such as transport, electronics, medical, hygiene, graphics, construction and renewable energy.

He added that the Lohmann Production Facility, which is spread over an area of 3,000 square meters within the GEPOSB, will export its "Made in Turkey" labeled products to the Middle Eastern market, particularly Qatar, Iran, Azerbaijan and Israel, by using the country as a hub.

"We are proud and pleased to have riveted our operations in Turkey, which we have been conducting with our sales office since 2011, with this factory," Koch continued. "We have done good works in Turkey since 2011. This new initiative is very important for us to be fast and provide better service for our partners and customers. Lohmann is taking firm steps for the future of Turkey. We are all very excited for this future."

Lohmann CEO Elmar Boeke, on the other hand, said that they aim to triple the turnover of their company, which has been conducting sales activities in Turkey since 2011, by the end of 2020.

Boeke stressed that they will do great things in Turkey. He said that his company has been producing and developing effective and high-tech adhesive tapes and adhesive solutions for many years.

Pointing out that Lohmann is one of the leading forces in the field of adhesive tape technology with a history of 167 years, Boake said the company aims to provide its customers with smart and customized solutions with superior service to enable them to be more successful in their markets,

He added that more than 90 percent of Lohmann's products are customized and they have over 200 patents.

"Today, as a company that produces adhesive solutions all over the world, we are pleased to officially enter the Turkish market. As Lohmann, we are confident that Lohmann will do a great deal of business with Turkey's ever-developing economic power and growing domestic market. With our new market in Turkey, we would like to both introduce our products and services to those who are not aware of our presence and offer better quality service to our customers," Boake noted. Andreas Tanzer, the managing director of Lohmann's EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) Regional Business Unit, said that they are very fortunate to carry the production network that spans across 29 countries to a valuable and advantageous country like Turkey,

Tanzer also underlined that they, as the Lohmann family, are pleased to commence production in the Turkish market.

"Turkey, one of the fastest growing countries between 2015 and 2025 among the members of Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), is very important for us. Other factors that accelerate the opening of our factory in Turkey are the strong industrial infrastructure of the country and the fact that Turkish consumers prefer more local suppliers," Tanzer said, recalling that they started to operate in Turkey with a sales office in 2011 and commenced production in 2018. "At this point, I would like to thank the Presidential Investment Office team for their support in the whole process. The main markets we will operate in Turkey will be consumer products and electronics, graphics, transport, construction and renewable energy. We believe that we will be successful in each of these fields in the Turkish market," he concluded.