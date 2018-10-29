New body to address questions of German investors in Turkey

The Industry and Technology Ministry will establish a Germany Desk to solve all kinds of problems faced by German industrialists and investors, according to Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank.

"In this way, our German friends will have addressees to immediately consult about problems they are facing or questions they are looking for an answer. We want investors to feel safe and at home."

Varank's remarks came following a two-day visit by an 80-member German delegation accompanying Economic Affairs and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier to Ankara, which has paved the way for more collaboration in the future between Turkey and Germany after nearly two years of disputes over political matters.

The visit by the German minister and the delegation of 80 people, consisting of 35 CEOs of major German conglomerates, has been seen as a great step to cement bilateral ties between the two countries in every possible area.

Assessing his talks with Altmaier and the accompanying delegation, Varak was quoted by Anadolu Agency (AA) as saying that they called on German business people to bring their research and development (R&D) and design centers to Turkey.

Emphasizing that they held very fruitful meetings with Altmaier and his entourage, Varank said that they wanted to carry out more intensive work with Germany in the areas of industry and technology.

"We are looking for a high-quality and competitive production structure. We see Germany as an important stakeholder in the field of industry and technology. We want to carry our current economic relations to a higher league," the minister noted.

Pointing to the importance of increasing mutual investments between the two countries, Varank noted that they have been implementing investor-friendly to remove all question marks for investors.

Currently, the number of German companies investing in Turkey is over 7,500, while German firms have invested about $9.3 billion in Turkey.

Underscoring that joint business culture is possible through open and transparent communication mechanisms, Varank said, "At this point, both parties are ready to do their share in the best possible way."

Varank recalled that they made concrete cooperation proposals in the fields of industry and technology during the meeting with German Minister Altmaier.

He indicated that Turkey could work with Germany in fields such as the digital transformation of industry, chemical and pharmaceuticals, electronics and semiconductors, machinery and equipment, basic metals, automotive, smart equipment production, as well as the information and software sectors, adding that the main objective was to provide all kinds of support to researchers, entrepreneurs and industrialists.

Saying that artificial intelligence (AI) was one of the important topics at the meeting, Varank suggested the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) and its German equivalent could cooperate to establish an AI institute that could be a pioneer, encouraging and supporting all stakeholders in the private and public sectors. "In addition, a regional or inter-institutional Strategy for Artificial Intelligence Cooperation can be developed. We agreed to shape our common road map in Berlin in the first quarter of next year," he said.

Referring to the importance of the Turkish-German University in terms of cooperation, Varank noted that the work to establish a new technopark at the Turkish-German University has started and the land allocation process continues. "We offered cooperation during the establishment of the technopark and a co-financing model to jointly support new technologies after the establishment. In this way, we can actualize important collaborations in the field of technology," the minister concluded.