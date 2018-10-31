Russian-Turkish Public Forum kicks off to focus on enhancing bilateral ties

The Russian-Turkish Public Forum's fourth meeting will be held between Nov. 2 and Nov. 4 in the southern resort town of Antalya with the participation of high level officials. The forum aims to address various issues and strengthen ties between the countries.

The co-chairs of the forum Ahmet Berat Çonkar, an Istanbul parliamentarian and the deputy head of the NATO PA Turkish delegation, and Eleonora Valentinovna Mitrofanova are expected to open the first session of the forum Friday.

Turkish Ambassador to Moscow, Hüseyin Diriöz and Russian Ambassador to Ankara Aleksei Erkhov will attend the forum along with the secretary-generals of the two countries.

The representatives of the committees of the public forum are expected to deliver speeches during the meetings. There are various committees taking part in the forum including media, tourism, history, business, culture and art.

The establishing of the forum was decided during the visit of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on May 11-12, 2010. The forum aims to function as a regular mechanism between the countries and is the third part of the Turkish-Russian High-Level Cooperation Council (ÜDİK).

The last meeting of the forum was held on March 9, 2017 in Moscow and the results of the meetings were presented to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President Vladimir Putin during the ÜDİK meetings.