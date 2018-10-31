Turkey becomes 2nd largest exporter of industrial kitchen products in Europe

Having achieved a fast growth in the industrial kitchen products industry, Turkey has outperformed Spain, one of the most important competitors in exports, and ranked second in Europe.

The sector's year-end export target stands at $2 billion (TL 10.9 billion), according to Istanbul Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals Exporters' Association (İDDMİB) Chairman Tahsin Öztiryaki, who said that the sector wants to develop the existing markets and increase this figure with new markets such as the Turkic Republics, Far East and Latin America.

Explaining that the Turkish industrial kitchen products market has been in an upward trend in recent years, Öztiryaki stated that the sector has been exporting goods to 125 countries.

Underlining that the industrial kitchen sector is no longer aimed at tourism alone, he continued, "Turkish domestic tourism is also rapidly developing and diversifying. It was not possible to find hotels to stay in some cities in the past. Now, however, hotels are not enough due to high demand that has been reached at this point."

Stressing that the increased interest in gastronomy also nourishes the sector, Öztiryaki noted that eating and drinking capacities have also changed in Turkey and restaurants have started to increase. "As the fields of interests of young people change, the cafe culture has rapidly developed. As cultures develop, sectors serving this business also begin to grow and all the materials are now being produced in the sector," he noted.

According to the İDDMİB chairman, Turkey has excelled Spain, one of the major competitors, in industrial kitchen exports, reaching an export figure of $2 billion at the end of the year. In this regard, Turkey ranks second after Italy in Europe and has started to export products to Spain now. "Soon, Italy will also enter our export list," he added.

Öztiryaki underscored that despite the rise in exports, Turkey still has a long way to go in added-value products and branding. Speaking of the figures regarding all the kitchen equipment sectors, a part of the industrial kitchen sector, he said that the size of this sector is $200 billion worldwide. Recalling that Turkey has a two percent share of this and ranks 10th in the world with $4 billion in exports, Öztiryaki said, "Our goal is to enter the top five in 10 years."

Germany, the U.K. and France are Turkey's most important export markets and half of the exports are to Europe. Stressing that the objective is to increase the share in these countries and also to reach other markets, Öztiryaki said that Turkic Republics, Far East, Latin America and Africa are among the target markets. "In recent years, our studies and visits to Latin America have started to bear fruit. Here, we are building a new relationship based on the existing positive perceptions toward Turkey and we expect a 50 percent increase in exports to the region. We have come to the fore with price, quality and fast service in the region," he said.

Öztiryaki also evaluated the 23rd HOSTECH by the Industrial Kitchen, Laundry Service and Catering Equipment Manufacturers and Businessmen Association (Tusid), International Hotel, Restaurant, Cafe and Patisserie Equipment and Technologies Fair, which was attended by some 800 companies, emphasizing that there was intense foreign interest in the fair. Expressing that all the halls were full at the 30,000-square meter fairground, he said, "As members of the association, we put our network in a pool and the association invited visitors from this pool to Turkey."

Supported by the Trade Ministry, the fair was visited by many foreign business people and purchasing delegations. "I think this fair will create a new export opportunity of about $100 million," Öztiryaki concluded.