Construction giant ENKA’s late Şarık Tara announced as Turkey’s 2017 ‘tax champion’

Late billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist Şarık Tara was named Turkey's top taxpayer in 2017, according to an announcement by Turkey's Presidency of Revenue Administration (GIB) on Friday.

Tara, who was the principal shareholder of one of Turkey's largest construction and energy companies, ENKA, paid 53.58 million Turkish liras ($9.83 million) in taxes last year.

He previously won the title of the "tax champion" in 2014.

While name of the person second in the list was not identified, Koç Holding's Rahmi Koç took the third place in the list with TL 45.16 million paid in taxes.

Tara died at age 88 on June 28 after multiple organ failure.

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) topped the corporate tax champion list in in 2017 with payments of about TL 3.09 billion.