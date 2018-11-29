Turkey's fruit juice exports soar 32 pct, hit $222.5M in first 10 months

Meeting the world's fruit juice needs, the Turkish fruit and vegetable products sector saw a significant rise in the first 10 months of the year, as fruit juice exports increased from $168 million to $222.5 million, an increase of 32 percent.

Turkey exported $54.1 million in water, exporting water and fruit juice to 152 countries.

Aegean Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Exporters' Association Chairman Hayrettin Uçak said Turkey's fruit juice and water exports reached $276.6 million in the January-October period, and they expect this figure to exceed $300 million by year-end.

Uçak noted that they export an assortment of fruit juices to all parts of the world, including apple juice, pear juice, mixed fruit juice, grapefruit juice, orange juice, tomato juice and tropical fruit juice, pointing out that the Turkish fruit juice exporters have been very successful.

He indicated that the United States leads in purchasing Turkish fruit juice exports with $50 million, followed by the Netherlands with $32.6 million, Italy with $14.2 million, Germany with $12.3 million and Britain with $12.2 million. "We expect the upward trend in fruit juice exports to continue in 2019," he added.

Meanwhile in water exports, Britain purchased about $12 million, followed by Germany with $10.1 million, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with $6.5 million, Israel with $4.7 million and Saudi Arabia with $2.7 million.