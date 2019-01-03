Turkish gov't to allocate over $1B to support manufacturing

Turkey will continue to support industrialists, entrepreneurs and researchers this year, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said yesterday as he announced the support budget set for 2019.

The ministry has allocated a total of TL 5.6 billion ($1.05 billion) for the support program in the new budget, the minister said.

He added that in 2019 the ministry will "continue to stand by industrialists, entrepreneurs and researchers, providing all kinds of opportunities." The ministry will provide the funding jointly with the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK), the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization (KOSGEB), other development agencies and regional development administrations.

He said that the development agencies and regional development administrations were included by the Industry and Technology Ministry. "This way, we will be able to handle the support we offer as a whole. In order to grow under the leadership of production, we will have a more active role in the field with all our units. If there are any problems we will be able to identify them on the spot," he said.

A total of TL 1.263 billion will be used for projects, including Turkish Research Area programs, scientist training and development programs, research and development (R&D) programs, and defense and space R&D support programs under TÜBİTAK.